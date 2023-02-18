ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Pip Kerala Blasters 2-1 to Qualify for Play-offs

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

Carl McHugh netted a brace to help the Mariners climb into third position in the Indian Super League points table and confirm their place in the playoffs.

The first chance of the game was created by Dimitrios Diamantakos in the second minute itself as he took a shot from the edge of the penalty box with his left after being slipped in behind by Bryce Miranda. The effort ruffled the outside of the net as Vishal Kaith looked worried.

ATKMB’s Ashique Kuruniyan could have done better when he found himself with the ball at his feet in the fifth minute and Prabhsukhan Gill not looking mindful. His long-range effort though bounced harmlessly wide.

KBFC looked dangerous every time they ventured forward. Apostolos Giannou came close with his header in the 15th minute from Bryce Miranda’s free-kick. Vishal Kaith tough was up to the task as he leapt to his left to collect the goal-bound header.

In the very next minute, Kerala Blasters finally got the lead.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi got the ball on the edge of the penalty box as passed it on without looking to Giannou, who in turn, cushioned it on for Dimitrios Diamantakos. The Australian forward blasted the ball into the top corner as Kaith looked on helplessly.

ATKMB were quick with their response. Dimitri Petratos sent in a pin-point free-kick from the left flank as Carl McHugh braved forward, despite Victor Mongil’s attempts to stop the ball, and poked the ball past Gill in the 23rd minute.

The game was heating up and the challenges flowed.

Rahul KP kicked out after Hugo Boumous side stepped him as Kuruniyan returned the favour to Diamantakos minutes later.

The half drew a close to the growing hostilities between the two and after the restart resumed with equal fervor.

In the 52nd minute, Manvir Singh’s glancing header hit the upright after Petratos’s hard work down the left flank.

Petratos had a golden opportunity to help his side get the lead as Gill spilled a rather harmless cutback. Victor Mongil had to step in and clear the danger.

ATKMB sensed blood and piled on the pressure. Petratos’ mazy run as Asish Rai was brought down inside the box. The referee waved play on.

Rahul KP saw red and was sent off with a second yellow card for his challenge on Kuruniyan. The referee had initially waved play on but when KBFC tried to counter, he stopped the play to bring justice.

The mariners had been knocking on the door for some time. McHugh scored a stunner in the 71st minute to hand TK Mohun Bagan the lead.

Asish Rai’s cross into the middle was perfectly laid off by Manvir Singh as McHugh adjusted his stance to strike it with serious venom. Prabhsukhan did not have a chance.

The closing minutes of the match saw both teams going through the paces having already accepted the result.

