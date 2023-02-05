ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1

Bengaluru FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata thanks to strikes from Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna as Simon Grayson’s side reached the sixth position in the Indian Super League table.

It was Bengaluru’s fifth win on the trot as they moved into the championship playoff bracket.

Dimitri Petratos bagged a late consolation for the hosts as his stoppage time goal cut the mariners’ deficit in half, but it ultimately proved to be too little too late as the blues picked up three crucial points on the road. Read More