ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Hugo Boumous Dedicates Goal to Fans, East Bengal’s Stephen Constantine Lauds ‘Excellent Atmosphere’

Fans were at the centre stage as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-0 to win their fifth successive Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

Hugo Boumous broke the deadlock in the second half with a shot from outside the box as Kamaljit Singh could have done better. After the first goal went in, the EBFC players lost confidence and let ATKMB take control of the game. It was not long after that as Manvir Singh scored the second goal and sealed the game in their favour.

Despite the late start to the game, forced due to floodlight failing twice during the Hyderabad FC-FC Goa game at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, the fans at the Salt Lake Stadium were at their vociferous best – lighting up the scene in more ways than one.

East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine started the press conference by thanking the fans for creating the great an ‘excellent atmosphere’.

“The capacity of the stadium tonight was close to 62,000. It was fantastic to experience it beforehand after being behind closed doors in the previous seasons,” Constantine said at the most-match press conference.

“This is what we play the game for, to make the fans happy. It is a massive honour to play in such huge games, the biggest league game between two of the biggest clubs in the country. I would obviously like to win one and be on the happier end while enjoying the game with the fans,” he added.

When asked about the goalkeeping error, Constantine said: “Football is full of mistakes, tonight it was the goalkeeper and on some other day it could have been anyone else. We cannot blame the keeper solely and, right from the start, we were the better team in the first half. We created enough opportunities to score and, had we made an impact with those chances, then, of course, the result of the game would have been different in the end. But by the time they (ATK Mohun Bagan) scored the second goal, the game had gone out of our hands.”

Hugo Boumous, in turn, dedicated his goal to the fans and hoped to see them turn up for other games too.

“I dedicate my goal to the fans. It was great to play in the first Kolkata Derby at home in the ISL. The atmosphere was amazing. I want to give them a huge thanks and I hope to see them again with the stadium fully packed. Not only against East Bengal, but also against the other sides in the ISL,” Boumous said at the most-match press conference.

“I haven’t scored for a while in front of 62,000 people. This was the first derby at home in this amazing stadium (after two seasons). I thank all the supporters in Kolkata, they had a huge contribution in our success,” he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando was praise for Manvir Singh, who scored his second goal this season and the only ATMB player to score in multiple matches.

“The most important thing for me is he’s giving his best effort every day, he tries to be the best player in the training sessions. He knows his position well, he knows the press, he has a lot of things, but of course, you have to work on some points because it’s not so easy. For one number 9 to find spaces between the centre-backs, there is a moment to close down one centre-back, there is a moment to go back into your space,” Ferrando said at the most-match press conference.

“But I’m happy with him because he is the kind of a player who is ready to work on these things in the training and wants to improve himself. Last season, he worked incredibly hard and his performance was good. Now, his performance is amazing, he’s got much better with spaces, he controls himself during the press, and knows when to make the runs. I hope in my game, he continues to improve because the potential he has is very high and it is not necessary that it will work in the same way,” he added.

When asked about celebration plans, Ferrando said: “We are professionals. We are happy but it’s important to not think a lot about the win. Three weeks ago, we were not the worst team, and now (after three games), we are not the best team. It’s important for us to keep calm and keep going.”

Read all the Latest Sports News here