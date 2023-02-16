ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC End Mumbai City's Invincible Dream After 2-1 Win

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 to jump to the fourth spot and remain in contention for a playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri (57th) and Javi Hernandez (70th) scored for Bengaluru while Mourtada Fall pulled one back for Mumbai City who have already won the ISL League Shield as the number-one ranked side.

With the victory, Bengaluru ended Mumbai City’s hopes of finishing the season as ISL’s first ‘invincibles’ as the Islanders slipped to their first defeat of the ongoing campaign.

Coincidentally, Bengaluru were the last side to have defeated Des Buckingham’s men back in the final of the Durand Cup 2022.

The Mumbai-based club had yet to be beaten but after a dull performance in the first half, they grew into the game slowly. Sunil had a couple of good chances earlier in the first half but Phurba Lachenpa kept the Indian record-goalscorer at bay.

Bipin Singh had a glorious chance after being sent through on goal by Ahmed Jahouh but he failed to beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu while Bruno Ramires missed a glorious chance to head his side in the lead but failed to hit the target.

In the second half, Chhetri finally broke the deadlock as he headed in from close range after Javi’s corner.

Minutes later, the Spaniard got his name on the scoresheet as he was found expertly by Aleksandar Jovanovic who left a couple of Mumbai City defenders trailing and teed up his teammate with a cut-back.

Just as Bengaluru appeared to cruise, a corner from visitors resulted in Mumbai City’s comeback.

Rostin Griffiths latched onto the ball and headed it back into a dangerous area where the visiting captain Mourtada tapped in from close range teeing up a tense finale.

Both sides few chances as the visitors tried to pile on the pressure late in the game but to no avail as Bengaluru held on for the win.

Bengaluru now have 31 points from 19 matches as against 46 points of Mumbai City from the same number of games.

(With inputs from PTI)

