ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Enter Top 6 With First-ever Win Over ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Former mariners Javier Hernandez and Roy Krishna scored to help Bengaluru FC register their first-ever win against ATK Mouhn Bagan and climbed up to sixth position in the Indian Super League points table.

The game started off with either team passing erratically as tackles flowed freely.

Pritam Kotal found himself in the referee’s book after he brought down Javier Hernandez and threw away the ball in frustration.

It was Bengaluru FC who got the first shot away in the seventh minute. Roy Krishna found Sivasakthi down the right, who swiftly got past Brendan Hamill with a dummy but his effort was just wide.

ATK Mohun Bagan got a jab in two minutes later when Carl McHugh played a diagonal ball from the left to Asish Rai, who in turn crossed it on for Liston Colaco. He got the ball over to Dimitri Petratos but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

In the 15th minute, Parag Shrivas’s throw-in to Roshan Naorem was sent in across the ground to Roy Krishna inside the box. He brilliantly set up Javier Hernandez, whose first-time shot fizzed over the goal.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a stunning save in the 19th minute from a Rai effort. The ATKMB right back got the ball from McHugh, who had received it from Subhasish Bose.

There was controversy as well when Pritam’s long ball for Petratos was stopped seemingly by Sandesh Jhingan with his hand. Despite calls for a booking, the referee waved play on.

Arguably the best chance of the game came in the 32nd minute to Sivasakthi, who found himself one on one with Vishal Kaith in goal, after being played in behind by Krishna. The young forward failed to score as the keeper smothered the move.

The half drew to a close with the keeper being tested but not with much conviction from the attackers.

After the restart, Bengaluru tried their luck from a corner but Alan Costa’s effort from near the penalty spot was well wide.

In the 55th minute, Krishna passed it into the feet of Sivashakti with a low cross but the former’s effort was wide.

In the 60th minute, Petratos’s struck a vicious free kick from the left but Pritam Kotal’s attempt to steer the shot with his head was wide.

The game looked certain to end goalless with strikers of both teams looking like they forgot their scoring boots for the night.

But Javier Hernandez had other plans.

In the 78th minute with Bengaluru FC keeping patience in possession, the ATK Mouhn Bagan defenders were happy to keep their opponents at bay.

Roshan Naorem got the ball on the left and put in a curling cross at the edge of the box. Hernandez ran up with a perfectly timed run to strike the cross on the half-volley. The shot fizzed into the back of the net even before Vishal Kaith could look to his left.

There was more misery as Krishna tapped in an easy goal in the added minute after 90. Pablo Perez sent in a dangerous ball from the right into the box as

Vishal Kaith dove to gather but he could not as the ball to the feet of Krishna, who scored from barely meters out from the goal.

Yet again in added time, Dimitri Petratos managed to cut the deficit with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Manvir got the ball in the middle and played it over Petratos, who moved onto his left and after a few steps, unleashed a curling shot that Gurpreet failed to gasp.

