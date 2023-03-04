In My 22 Years! Sunil Chhetri Clarifies 'Never Seen' Controversy after Kerala Blasters Forfiet ISL Game vs Bengaluru FC

There was huge controversy after Kerala Blasters decided to walk out off the pitch and forfeit their all-important ISL play-off clash against Bengaluru FC, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike.

“I’ve never seen in my 22 years of career. I always ask the referee. It was a bitter sweet moment. But I’m happy that we are through to the semfinals," Chhetri was quoted saying by PTI.

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson felt his side deserved the win.

“It’s not the way that we wanted to get through to the semi-final, it obviously tings with all the controversy and we all know what happened. We got the free-kick and Sunil (Chhetri) said he didn’t want the wall, he didn’t need ten yards, and the referee said no problem. Sunil waited for (Adrian) Luna to get out of the way and then put it in the top corner,” Grayson said in the post-match press conference.

“This is the most deflated I’ve been in the last seven or eight weeks because it’s the way that the game has ended. We would’ve been on a high if we had won the game with the normal procedure of winning it. I’m happy that we’ve gone through, as I said, our performance warranted the win, and it’s just another tick for this football club of going nine games on the trot to win, it takes some doing," Grayson added.

After a goalless stalemate during the regulation time at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC took a 97th minute lead when the talismanic Indian captain converted a free-kick.

But the strike led to a full blown drama as the Adrian Luna-led side protested referee Crystal John’s decision to declare it a legitimate goal, with counter-claims that he did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and the players were not ready.

This followed an unprecedented walk-out, a first in ISL where Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players. Luna was seen taking off his captain’s arm-band with his teammates following their skipper.

By virtue of their extra-time lead, Bengaluru FC were declared winners as they will travel to Mumbai City Arena for the semfinal on Tuesday.

The forfeiture and walk out cost Blasters dearly as they might face heavy sanctions from the league authorities.

Such an instance was previously seen during the Kolkata Derby in I-League 2012 when Mohun Bagan walked off the field and refused to turn up in the second half after spectators hurled a stone at their winger Syed Rahim Nabi from the East Bengal stands.

