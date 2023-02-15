ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Eye Playoffs, MCFC Aim for Invincibility

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the Indian Super League 2022-23 moves to the business end of the campaign.

While Mumbai City have already won the ISL League winners shield having confirmed their place in the semifinals, Bengaluru have yet to seal their place in the playoffs.

The Blues will hope to edge closer to the next round and seal a place in the knockouts as they hope to overcome the Islanders’ juggernaut.

Des Buckingham’s side have not yet lost a single match this league campaign, and come into this fixture on the back of a 5-3 Read More