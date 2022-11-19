ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC Continue Search for First Home Win in Jamshedpur FC Encounter

Chennaiyin FC head back to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the southern city to rectify the errors of the previous fixture in which they had to suffer a damning defeat at the hands of high flying Mumbai City FC coached by Des Buckingham.

But, Thomas Brdaric and his men will be confident in getting back to winning ways as they host Jamshedpur FC on the 19th of November in Chennai.

“Last match [against Mumbai City] was pretty tough to analyse because the first 30 minutes went as we wanted to implement most of the time. But after that, we conceded a quick first goal and lacked organisation in the back. We’ve analysed it and we know where the issues are,” Brdaric said.

“It was just one game; it’s not the end of the season. Every team has this kind of situation and we should learn from it.”

CFC come into the game placed seventh in the table with seven points from five games. The noteworthy thing about the fixture is that the Marina Machans have claimed both their victories this season away from home and will be keen to register a win at the Marina Arena infront of the adoring fans.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are positioned two further from Chennai in the table as they sit ninth in the league standings having picked up just 4 points from the five they have contested.

Adrian Boothroyd’s men who have slumped to three defeats this seaso got their only win up until now against NorthEast United FC at home. The Brit will look to register his first away win of the season down south.

CFC will be buoyed by the availability of centre back Vafa Hakhamaneshi, who was forced out of the Mumbai Encounter due to a red card against East Bengak in Kolkata. The Iranian’s absence was felt dearly in the previous game and the German-led team will look to settle any nerves that still linger after last week’s defeat with a solid performance during the weekend’s early kick off.

Read all the Latest Sports News here