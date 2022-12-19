ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC in Desperate Search of Win Over Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC welcome Kerala Blasters to the Marina Arena in the ISL as they return home in triumphant fashion after their record-breaking exploits in the North Eastern part of India where Thomas Brdaric’s men romped to a 7-3 win over NEUFC.

Dutchman Abdenasser El Khayati registered an unheralded performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as he notched up three goals and had a part to play in two other strikes as Chennaiyin FC came up with a sterling performance to pile further pressure on slumping NorthEast United FC.

Also Read | Cometh the Hour Cometh the Messiah: Lionel Andres Messi Completes Football

CFC currently occupy the seventh spot on the Indian Super League table with 13 points from 9 games as they have managed four victories and four losses each along with the draw they picked up against Bengaluru FC at home a couple of months ago.

Kerala Blasters, however, have churned out a remarkable comeback in the ongoing season of winning five games on the bounce after their game losing streak in the nascent gameweeks of the tournament.

The team from Kochi opened their season with a resounding win over East Bengal as they came up good to win the opener 3-1 but were condemned to three defeats in a row in their following fixtures to leave Ivan Vukomanovic scratching his head.

But, the Serbian gaffer went back to the drawing board and came up with solutions to make his team tick and lead the Tuskers to five win on the trot instilling a renewed sense of confidence within the squad, which they will carry into their game against Chennai.

Kerala sit one position above CFC at the sixth spot having picked up 18 points from their 9 outings with six wins and three losses.

Chennai will seek to cut the deficit in points when they host the Blasters and the travelling Manjapadda.

Dimitrios Diamantakos, who has racked up five goal in this season of India’s elite football competition will seek to extend his goal scoring tally against the Marina Machans, while the presence of Ivan Kalliuzhnyi and Adrian Luna will also bolster the team from Kerala.

Read all the Latest Sports News here