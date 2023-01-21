ISL 2022-23, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live: Glaring Miss by Thapa; Score Remains 0-0

Read more

minute saw them dropping two crucial points.

After being on the road for three consecutive ISL games, Chennaiyin FC will return to the Marina Arena for their next clash. The Marina Machans are winless in their last four games after drawing three and losing one. Additionally, Thomas Brdaric’s side have been lacking at home this season, winning just one out of six games in their own backyard.

Petar Sliskovic has been in fiery form lately for Chennaiyin FC. The striker has scored in three successive games. He is the club’s leading goal scorer this season with eight goals in 13 games.. (Club statistics)

“Football is unpredictable. My aim is always to score goals. I tell my players that if you score three goals on average, then you can afford to make a few mistakes. But it is a tough job to break the will of the opponent,” said Brdaric.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to finish at least in third place during the league phase after they suffered their fourth defeat of the season last week against Mumbai City FC. The Mariners have only won two of their last five games.

In addition to that, Juan Ferrando’s men have fired blanks in their last two away games. Having scored just two goals in the last four games, ATK Mohun Bagan will face a side that has already beaten them in their opening game of the season. With a strong squad and a couple of promising signings, the Mariners will be eager to notch their first win of 2023.

Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous have been the club’s top goal contributors this season. Both players were on target against FC Goa in Matchweek 13. New signing Puitea is expected to retain his midfield spot alongside Carl McHugh, while the other new signing Federico Gallego is likely to make another substitute appearance at some point in the game.

“For this game, the team is ready to stick to the same process and mentality. There will be a few minor changes because Chennaiyin are different compared to Mumbai,” said Ferrando. “It is an important and difficult match for us because we are playing away. We cannot afford to get distracted from the details we have put out because that is how we have lost games,” he added.

The two teams have clashed five times in the ISL. The Mariners have won twice, while the Marina Machans clinched their first ever victory over ATK Mohun Bagan this season.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

