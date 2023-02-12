ISL 2022-23, Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: CFC 0-0 EBFC

Live now
Chennaiyin FC will take on East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League as the south Indian side welcome the Kolkata-based team to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The hosts are currently eighth in the league standings with 18 points from their 17 games so far this season. Thomas Brdaric’s men have won 4 games while drawing 6 and losing 7 fixtures.
In their previous outing, CFC went down 2-1 to Kerala Blasters despite taking the lead early on in the game through a brilliant goal from Dutchman Abdenasser El Khayati.
However, Adrian Luna and Rahul KP struck for Ivan Vukomanovic's men to earn a come-from-behind
Key EventsKey Events
Jervis is presented with yet another chance to put the away team ahead.
But, Akash Sangwan does well to deflect the Englishman’s header out as he gets in between the ball and the net.
Abdenasser El Khayati is withdrawn as Jiteshwor Singh comes on to replace the Dutchman.
The visitors have another chance as Jake Jervis gets into the box.
But, the Englishman can’t manage to squeeze the ball into the net as he is perturbed by the onrushing goalkeeper Samik Mitra and CFC’s last defender.
EBFC come alive for the first time in the game as a brilliant passage of play from the torchbearers results in VP Suhair being presented with a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead.
But, Suhair hits the wrong side of the net with his effort as EBFC’s biggest chance of the game yet goes to waste.
Ajith Kumar sports Karikari in the danger area and tries to supply the Ghanaian with a flat delivery. But, once again there is too much weight on the ball as Kamaljit collects it calmly.
The home team are committing numbers upfield as they hope to convert one of the multiple chances that have come their way.
But, Thomas Brdaric’s men have lacked the finishing touch to grab the lead at the Marina Arena.
Vincy latches on to a ball hoofed upfield by the CFC defence. The 23-year-old goes past onrushing keeper Kamaljit Singh with a clever nutmeg, but the angle is against the young CFC forward, as his attempt on target rolls across the face of it as EBFC survive yet another attack.
CFC 0-0 EBFC
CFC have a chance to go ahead as Kwame Karikari plays a great low cross across the face fo the goal. But, the lurking Vincy Baretto can’t quite get to it in time.
El Khayati tries to recycle the ball from the right and earns a corner for the home side.
The resulting set piece, however, is defended well by the visitors as they get the ball out of harm’s way.
CFC move the ball well to go upfield as they manage to overturn possession in their own half.
German midfielder Julius Duker tries to thread a ball in beyond the defender, but his pass has too much weight on it and rolls to the EBFC custodian.
Fallou Diagne gets a wonderful hot away from inside the box following an inswinging corner from the right.
But, unfortunately for the home side, the ball bounces off against the crossbar.
The Marina Machans so close to gaining an early advantage.
KICKOFF!
East Bengal FC get things underway against Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena.
CFC 0-0 EBFC
Warm-up ✅Kick-off 🔜#CFCEBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #ChennaiyinFC #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/EE7dxtyTD9
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 12, 2023
#CFCEBFC 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🗞️
▶️ Fallou returns from suspension 🙌▶️ Ajith back in defence 👊▶️ Karikari leads the attack 💥#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL | @apollotyres @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/YgkDBsKN64
— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 12, 2023
We have 4️⃣ changes in the starting XI for #CFCEBFC as Rakip, Lima, Souvik and Passi make way for Sarthak, Jordan, Mobashir and Suhair. ⤵️#JoyEastBengal #HeroISL #আমাগোমশাল #EastBengalFC #IndianFootball #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/0PfGSdYRFu
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) February 12, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC.
The fixture will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
An exciting clash tonight between 8️⃣th placed @ChennaiyinFC and 9️⃣th placed @eastbengal_fc in the #HeroISL! ⚔️
Follow this thread for everything #CFCEBFC! 👇#LetsFootball #ChennaiyinFC #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/r6HHAsVHHG
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 12, 2023
The visiting torchbearers are below the Marina Machans in the table as they occupy the ninth position having collected 16 points in 17 outings.
Stephen Constantine’s men have registered 5 wins, a draw and 11 losses this campaign.
The team from West Bengal played out a 3-3 draw against bottom-placed NorthEast United in their previous fixture.
The team’s top-scorer Cleiton Silva netted twice for the torch bearers while Jake Jervis added the other in a game the Highlanders matched the red and gold brigade pound for pound to salvage a point at the Vivekanandha Yuba Bharathi Krirangan in Kolkata.
Both team will eye a win today at the Marina Arena.
On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC will take place on February 12, Sunday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC be played?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC begin?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
