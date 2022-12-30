ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC vs BFC

Read more

The hosts will look to turn their fortunes around as Bengaluru come to their home turf.

Bengaluru, who also lost their previous fixture against Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways when they take on East Bengal.

Just a single point separates the sides on the table as Bengaluru sit eighth with 10 points from 11 games, while East Bengal lie ninth in the standings with 9 points from 10 games.

ALSO READ| ‘Brazil’s National Treasure’ – A Look at Pele’s Phenomenal Career

The head-to-head record between the team point to an even contest as both teams have triumphed on five occasions in their previous meetings, while one encounter has ended with the teams sharing the spoils.

BFC coach Simon Grayson will look to claim three points on the road in Kolkata, but he will be aware of the resistance Stephen Constantine’s men would offer at the Salt Lake Stadium.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on December 30, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Sports News here