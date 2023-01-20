ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC vs HFC

East Bengal FC host Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in yet another exciting Indian Super League fixture.

The torchbearers are currently placed ninth in the ISL table with 12 points from 13 games. Stephen Constantine’s men have registered four wins this season, while losing their other nine outings.

The Kolkata-based team suffered a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture. Cleiton Silva has been the shining light in an otherwise poor season for the torchbearers.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, come into the game and placed second in the league standings with 32