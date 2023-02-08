CHANGE LANGUAGE
  ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: EBFC Hope to Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: EBFC take on NEUFC at the Salt Lake Stadium

East Bengal will hope to stay alive in the race for playoffs as they host NEUFC

With a bleak chance of making it through to the playoffs of the Indian Super League, East Bengal FC plays host to NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 8.

While the Highlanders have already been eliminated from the race for the next round, the Red and Golds have a very slim chance of making it through, mathematically they are still in the race but they would need a lot of help from other teams to lose points to help propel themselves into the top six.

East Bengal are in 9th place on the league standings, with 15 points from 16 games while NorthEast United have only taken 4 points all season, from 17 matches.

Feb 08, 2023 18:39 IST

ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: Lineups are out!

NorthEast United and East Bengal have announced their respective playing XIs for the ISL clash. 4 changes from EBFC’s last match as Rakip, Nunga, Souvik and Passi come into the playing XI.

 

Feb 08, 2023 18:25 IST

ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: EBFC vs NEUFC

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

 

all season, from 17 matches.

In their previous outing, Stephen Constantine’s side defeated the high-flying Kerala Blasters 1-0, while Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s men lost 0-2 to second-bottom-placed Jamshedpur.

It has been a season to forget for both these sides but they will hope to finish the season on a high.

East Bengal need to win all four of their remaining games to stay alive in the race for playoffs, but they also need teams above them, the likes of Bengaluru, Odisha and Chennaiyin to lose all of their remaining matches which is easier said than done.

Despite their travails this season, both teams will be looking to end the campaign on a high and thus expect both sides to give it their all as the league heads towards the business end of the campaign.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

At what time will the Indian Super League match East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

