ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: EBFC vs NEUFC

all season, from 17 matches.

In their previous outing, Stephen Constantine’s side defeated the high-flying Kerala Blasters 1-0, while Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s men lost 0-2 to second-bottom-placed Jamshedpur.

It has been a season to forget for both these sides but they will hope to finish the season on a high.

East Bengal need to win all four of their remaining games to stay alive in the race for playoffs, but they also need teams above them, the likes of Bengaluru, Odisha and Chennaiyin to lose all of their remaining matches which is easier said than done.

Despite their travails this season, both teams will be looking to end the campaign on a high and thus expect both sides to give it their all as the league heads towards the business end of the campaign.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

At what time will the Indian Super League match East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

