ISL 2022-23: Horror Show on Friday the 13th as Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal 2-1

Jamshedpur FC defeated East Bengal FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das trumped a Cleiton Silva opener as East Bengal lost suffered yet another loss in the ISL 2022-23 at their home stadium.

In the buildup, things had not been ideal since the turn of the new year. The transfer ban from FIFA due to outstanding payments to Omid Singh proved to be a stumbling block to bringing some much-needed reinforcements. Injuries to key starters have not helped coach Stephen Constantine either.

East Bengal weathered an early barrage of attacks from the Jamshedpur right as Boris Singh marauded with industrial tenacity. His crosses managed to upset the defensive concentration of the Torch Bearers but Daniel Chukwu could not capitalise.

In the 12th minute, Cleiton Silva tapped East Bengal into the lead after some brilliant work by Naorem Singh on the left. Alex Lima played in Naorem, who cut sharply in to curl a shot which was parried by the keeper Vishal Yadav. Cleiton was the first to react and slot the ball home against the run of play.

Jamshedur had a golden chance in the 19th minute to get level as Ritwik Das pranced through the East Bengal defence from the left to find Boris on the opposite flank but his shot, although unmarked, just managed to ruffle the side netting.

As the teams settled down into a mid-field battle, Eli Sabia intercepted the ball in a crucial area and passed it onto Cleiton, who noticed the keeper out of his line and tried to catch him off guard with a long ranger. Luckily for Jamshedpur, the shot was not on target.

The first half came to an end with either team fashioning a weak attempt at their opponent’s goal and after the restart, the lacklustre football continued.

In the 54th minute, Ritwik Das sprung a counterattack, after being played in behind by Rafael Crivellaro but ran out of legs and space on the left as the move fizzled out.

The coaches decided to spruce things up as a host of changes made their way into the middle. And the Jamshedpur substitutes had an instant impact.

Laldinliana Renthlei sent in a searching ball from the right flank as Ishan Pandita tried to slot it home but the effort hit a defender but Harry Sawyer was the quickest to react as he somehow managed to turn the ball into the back of the net to bring his side level in the 61st minute.

The goal seemed to have charged up both sides as East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC ventured forward recklessly looking for the winner.

Firstly it was the ‘Men of Steel’ with Crivellaro dribbling past a couple of defenders but he eventually ran out of space. Cleiton was through on goal but the angle meant he could not put the ball past the keeper from distance.

Jamshedpur edged ahead in the 85th minute with a beautiful ball from Germnareet Singh as Ritwik Das climbed high at the far post to nod home for the lead.

With that Jamshedpur, last season’s league shield winners, registered just their second win of the season.

