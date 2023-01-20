ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC Dominate to Beat Lackluster East Bengal FC 2-0

Hyderabad defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Javier Siverio and Aaren D’Silva scored goals as Hyderabad returned to winning ways and East Bengal’s poor home form continued in the Indian Super League.

The game started in a rather hurried fashion with East Bengal going back to defence to launch a startling long ball for Cleiton Silva to chase.

And that was that.

It was all Hyderabad FC attacks culminating in a Javier Siverio goal.

HFC had been knocking on the door for quite some time, bidding their time. In the ninth minute, Mohammad Yasir won the ball back for Hyderabad and passed it on the left for Borja Herrera, who put in a delicious ball at the back post for Siverio to cushion a header across. The returning Kamaljit Singh in the East Bengal goal did not have a chance.

In the 17th minute, Siverio had a golden chance to double his tally and his side’s lead.

Nikhil Poojary put on his dancing shoes to prance past a couple with ease down the right to cross to Hitesh Sharma. His snap shot though rolled on for Siverio but his effort was straight at Kamaljit, who managed to somehow palm the ball away.

East Bengal started to grow into the game, relying heavily on counterattacks. In the 27th minute, Lalchungnunga’s long throw from the right was headed back by VP Suhair, which sent keeper Gurmeet Singh back peddling.

Come the 38th minute, Kamaljit was called into action yet again and produced another save to deny Rohit Danu after Mobashir Rahman lost the ball to Bartholomew Ogbeche, who in turn, passed it on to Siverio.

Siverio had another chance to score but ended up glancing at Borja Herrera’s looping cross over the bar as East Bengal held on for halftime with just a one-goal deficit.

East Bengal had a chance to get back level as Cleiton found the ball at his feet inside the penalty box and just the keeper at his mercy but managed to drag his shot wide in the 49th minute.

The halftime team talk from Manuel Marquez Roca surely would have been about keeping the ball as Hyderabad FC seemingly bettered their possession stat after the restart.

It was up to East Bengal to chase the game.

In the 68th minute, Cleiton had another big opportunity to score, doing well to create a pocket of space with a deft touch past Odei Onaindia but hit it straight at Gurmeet Singh, who stopped the effort from going in.

Naorem Singh, in the 77th minute, glided past two defenders to drill in a cross at the near post as Suhair slipped in with hopes of an equaliser. Gurmeet though managed to thwart the effort.

In the 86th minute, Joel Chianese’s header hit the side from a beautiful Mohammad Yasir cross from the left.

The game was not over though as Aaren D’Silva, who had just come on mere minutes ago, snaked his way past Sarthak Golui from the left and blasted the ball past a helpless Kamaljit to end the game with a bang.

Read all the Latest Sports News here