ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: HFC vs ATKMB

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 18:32 IST

Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Hyderabad come into the game positioned in second place on the table with 36 points from 17 games with 11 wins and three draws and losses each.

The defending champions have sealed their progress to the playoffs and will seek to win their remaining games in order to take winning momentum into the all-important play-offs.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will want to win their game on the road to strengthen their bid for the playoffs. Read More

The mariners come into the game, sitting fourth in the league standings, with 28 points from their 17 outings. They have won eight games this season while holding out for a draw on four occasions. They have slumped to a loss in five previous encounters.

The game is expected to be a good exhibition of football as Manolo Marques and Juan Ferrando will try everything at their disposal to get the better of each other when their teams meet at 7.30 pm on the 14th of February.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 14.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

