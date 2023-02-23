ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC Beat Odisha FC 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium

Jamshedpur FC got the better of Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das were on target as Aidy Boothroyd’s men registered a resounding win on the road against the likes of the team managed by Joseph Gombau.

The victory was just the fifth positive result for the red miners as the juggernauts suffered their eighth defeat of the ongoing season as they chase the top six in the league.

The Kalinga warriors are currently on thirty points to their name after having played out all twenty of their league games this season. The latest result proved to be a heavy blow to the team chasing play-off position.

OFC aren’t out of the tournament as yet tough as a slip up by top-6 chasers FC Goa would see the team from Odisha go through.

FC Goa are yet to play their final game of the season and are on 27 points. It would prove problematic for the team from Odisha if the Goan side end up winning their remaining fixture against high-flying Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Simon Grayson’s BFC have already sealed progress to the advanced stages of the elite Indian tournament having bagged 31 points already. The side from Karnataka come into the fixture on the back of a phenomenal fight back to reach the play-off.

FC Goa will be determined to get a win to lift themselves up to the play-off positions. The Gaurs have met with defeat in their previous two outings as they succumbed to Chennai FC in their last outing to a 2-1 loss, which was preceded by a 3-5 mauling by league shield winners Mumbai City FC.

Des Buckingham’s MCFC went on an 18-match unbeaten streak to clinch the shield as they became the first team to seal thir berth into the subsequent stages of the ISL.

Defending champions Hyderabad FC, Juan Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Ivan Vukomanovi’s Kerala Blasters are the other teams that have sealed their progress in the ongoing season with the last position up for grabs.

