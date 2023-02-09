ISL 2022-23, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATKMB Eye Playoffs Spot, JFC Look For Home Win

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 19:46 IST
Jamshedpur, India
Jamshedpur FC hosts ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 9 with both sides looking for all 3 points.
While the home side has already been eliminated from the race for playoffs, ATK Mohun Nagan have it all to play for as they look to seal their place in the next round.
The Men of Steel are currently in 10th place on the league standings, with just 12 points from 17 games, the Mariners on the other hand are in fifth place, with 27 points from 16 matches.
Juan Ferrando’s side are just one spot above the final playoffs berth and a win tonight will Read More
Jamshedpur have continued to frustrate ATK Mohun Bagan so far. Carl McHugh lets it fly meanwhile from outside the box, but it fizzes wide of the mark. Credit to the hosts for not allowing the Mariners to have their way so far.
Jamshedpur have started on a brighter note as compared to their adversaries from Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan have been put under pressure early on, but neither goalie has been tested so far.
And we’re underway, Jamshedpur kickoff at the furnace, they attacking from left to right. The visitors, ATK Mohun Bagan in their changed away kit in white. The onus will be on the Mariners to find a win today.
We’re just minutes away from kick, both sides have completed their pre-match formalities. Hopefully, we’ll get plenty of goals in this one.
Players from both camps are finalising their preparations for the high-stakes clash. Remember, ATK Mohun Bagan need nothing less than a win. For Jamshedpur, it’s all about salvaging some pride.
Getting ready! 💪 #JFCATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball #JamshedpurFC #ATKMohunBagan
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 9, 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan are embroiled in a dogged race to finish in the top six. Tonight it’s make or break for them, a win doesn’t guarantee them a place in the playoffs, but it will be a major step towards that goal. They cannot afford to play a draw or a face a defeat otherwise, their fate will be out of their own hands.
Both Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan have announced their playing XIs for this high-octane clash. Check out the two teams below:
Here's how we line up for tonight's clash.
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 9, 2023
LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT 🗒️
LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT 🗒️

Here are your Men of Steel to take on the Mariners tonight with Jitendra being back to the starting XI 💪⚽
— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 9, 2023
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Super League 2022-23 as Jamshedpur FC play hosts to ATK Mohun Bagan at the furnace.
Meanwhile, for Aidy Boothroyd’s side it will be all about salvaging some pride after a forgetful campaign as they hope to finish on a high.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 9, Thursday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
At what time will the Indian Super League match Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?
The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 9.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?
The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?
The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
