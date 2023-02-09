ISL 2022-23, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATKMB Eye Playoffs Spot, JFC Look For Home Win

Jamshedpur FC hosts ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 9 with both sides looking for all 3 points.

While the home side has already been eliminated from the race for playoffs, ATK Mohun Nagan have it all to play for as they look to seal their place in the next round.

The Men of Steel are currently in 10th place on the league standings, with just 12 points from 17 games, the Mariners on the other hand are in fifth place, with 27 points from 16 matches.

Juan Ferrando’s side are just one spot above the final playoffs berth and a win tonight will Read More