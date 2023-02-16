ISL 2022-23: Here's How Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC Can Qualify for Indian Super League Playoffs

With the 2022-23 Indian Super League season nearing its business end and the race for the playoffs heating up, the last two match weeks become of paramount importance.

Mumbai City FC, wrapped up the ISL League Winners’ Shield, in matchday 16 but their recording-breaking unbeaten run came to end at the hands of Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad FC too confirmed their position in the top two with their win over ATK MOhun Bagan.

With MCFC and HFC occupying the top two spots respectively, the playoff battle is only getting stronger by each passing game as the remaining four places in the top six continue to oscillate between the five teams.

ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC are the five teams that remain in contention in the fight for the playoff spots. So perhaps, it is time to look at the different qualification scenarios and what each time might have to do to secure the desired berth.

Here are the contenders for the ISL Top 6:

Kerala Blasters FC - 31 points from 18 games; GD: +2

Current Ranking - 3rd

Upcoming fixtures - ATK Mohun Bagan (A) and Hyderabad FC (H)

The Blasters require just one point to claim their seat in the playoffs. To secure top four qualification, they need to beat ATK Mohun Bagan or secure at least four points from their last two matches to be confirmed for the top four spot.

Bengaluru FC - 31 points from 19 games; GD: +2

Current Ranking - 4th

Upcoming fixtures - FC Goa (H)

Having become the first side to beat Mumbai City FC this season, a draw in the final game will help the Blues make it to the playoffs. The Blues host FC Goa in their final league fixture.

ATK Mohun Bagan - 28 points from 18 games; GD: +4

Current Ranking - 5th

Upcoming fixtures - Kerala Blasters FC (H) and East Bengal FC (A)

After their loss against Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan need a minimum of four points in their upcoming matches to gain entry into the playoffs, which means at least one win and one draw would secure their spot in the playoffs. To confirm a top four spot, the Mariners need to win both their remaining matches.

FC Goa - 27 points from 18 games; GD: +4

Current Ranking - 6th

Upcoming fixtures - Chennaiyin FC (H) and Bengaluru FC (A)

Carlos Pena’s men need all six points to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. The Gaurs will have to be dependent on external factors if they drop points in their fight for the playoffs spot.

Odisha FC - 27 points from 18 games; GD: -2

Current Ranking - 7th

Upcoming fixtures - NorthEast United FC (A) and Jamshedpur FC (H)

Level on points with sixth-placed FC Goa, Odisha FC too need six points to ensure qualification into the playoffs. With games against bottom-placed teams, the Kalinga Warriors would want to clinch full points and enter into the playoffs.

Read all the Latest Sports News here