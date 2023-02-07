ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: KBFC Beat CFC 2-1

Live now
Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 21:31 IST
Kochi [Cochin], India
Kerala Blasters defeated visiting Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
CFC opened the scoring in the second minute of the game as Nasser El Khayati found the net with an excellent strike that went in off the post.
Kerala, however, kept attacking after the goal and got their reward in the 39th minute as Adrian Luna struck sweetly from the edge of the area to level the proceedings.
Rahul KP got his side the three points in the 64th minute as he powered the ball past Chennaiyin keeper Samik Mitra to complete the turnaround and seal three points for the Kochi-based side. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
FULLTIME!
Adrian Luna and Rahul KP scored as KBFC beat CFC 2-1 in Kochi.
KBFC 2-1 CFC
The fourth official signals four minutes to be added on at the end of the regulation ninety.
Can Chennai find their way back in stoppage time?
Bryce Miranda whips in a low cross looking to find Diamantakos in the centre.
But, the Kerala striker isn’t on the end of the pass to sweep it home and yet another move goes begging as the clock ticks away.
Kerala surge forward looking to put the result of the game beyond doubt as they hit quickly on the counter.
But, the CFC keeper Mitra does well to come off the line and collect the ball to keep the visitors in the contest.
Edwin Sydney goes for the spectacular as he tries a shot from way out.
It has enough power on it to bounce just before the KBFC keeper, but before it sneaks into the net, Kerala custodian Gill, who has been solid on the evening tips the ball out of play.
El Khayati has a chance to level the proceedings as he is urged to take a first-time shot from the centre.
The Dutchman obliges and fires one at the goal, but the Kerala custodian stops the ball from going into the net at full stretch.
GOAL!
Rahul’s first-time shot from inside the box following a brilliant cross from Luna on the right has enough power behind it to get past the CFC keeper despite Mitra getting a hand to it.
KBFC 2-1 CFC
The visitors have a corner as they swing the ball into the area from the left.
Petar Sliskovic jumps to meet it at the centre of the box, but it sails past him and the lurking German midfielder Julius Duker can’t get to the ball.
KBFC are trying to push the issue as they go in search of a goal to give them the upper hand at home.
But, CFC demonstrate some resolute defending to keep the tuskers at bay.
Chennaiyin FC have a free kick from the right as they try to swing the ball into the area for a player to get the decisive touch.
But, their plan doesn’t come to fruition as the Kerala keeper collects the ball following a tame header on target.
SECOND HALF!
KBFC get the second period of the game underway as both teams go in search of the crucial decider.
KBFC 1-1 CFC
HALFTIME!
The referee blows his whistle to bring the first period to a close.
The players head into the tunnel with the scores all level at 1-1 thanks to strikes from Nasser El Khayati and Adrian Luna.
KBFC 1-1 CFC
An entertaining first-half ends in #Kochi with both sides scoring stunning goals to stay level🙌🏻
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 7, 2023
CFC deliver a delightful cross into the area as Vinc Baretto connects with the ball sweetly on the half-volley, from close range.
But his shot is straight at the Kerala keeper, Prabshukan Gil, who pops up with an instinctive save to deny the CFC player.
Kerala so close to the lead as Rahul KP’s powerful strike from outside the box goes past Mitra but also the goalpost, taking a touch off the top of the crossbar on its way out.
Half time is fast approaching and the sides are tied at one goal apiece.
KBFC 1-1 CFC
GOAL!
The home side have drawn level and they have Luna to thank for it.
Following some brilliant play once again by the home team, Luna has the chance to take a first-time shot on the edge of the danger area.
The Uruguayan comes up with a belter as his bullet of a shot beats Mitra and sends the net bulging.
All level in Kochi.
KBFC 1-1 CFC
GAME ON 🔥#AdrianLuna equalises for @KeralaBlasters with a beauty 🤩
Watch the #KBFCCFC game live on @StarSportsIndia, @DisneyPlusHS: https://t.co/hXaXgmGMGy and @OfficialJioTV
Live Updates: https://t.co/UNaFhJ2acQ#HeroISL #LetsFootball #KeralaBlasters #ChennaiyinFC pic.twitter.com/dI9BIfStKC
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 7, 2023
Vincy Baretto has an opportunity to shoot after being played the ball by El Khayati on a quick counter.
Baretto shoots but the ball takes a deflection off a defender and results in a corner.
Samik Mitra is in the fray again!
Jessel produces a great volley with his left foot from outside the box as he tries to rifle the ball into the back of the net.
But, the Chennaiyin keeper is equal to the attempt and keeps the ball out with a diving save.
Rahul KP does well on the right before crossing the ball to Adrian Luna on the opposite side of the box.
The Uruguayan pulls it back into the path of the onrushing Diamantakos at the edge of the box and the Greek forward puts his foot through it first time.
However, his effort goes wide of the mark and yet another terrific passage of play comes to nought for the home side.
Brilliant play from the home team to create a chance that almost ended in the back of the net.
The tuskers work their way into the box very well once again as they are urged to shoot from inside the box by the raucous fans.
But, CFC custodian Samik Mitra comes off his line to make a brilliant stop and preserve the visitors’ advantage.
KBFC 0-1 CFC
El Khayati plays a pass to the feet of Anirudh Thapa, who is waiting in the centre just outside the box.
The CFC player making his 100th ISL appearance on the day tries his luck from way out. He hits it well, but can’t keep it on target as it sails over the crossbar.
Kerala Blasters play host when Chennaiyin FC come visiting in the Indian Super League on the 7th of February, Tuesday.
The Kochi-based side are third in the league table with nine win, a draw and six losses in the 16 games they have played so far this season.
While CFC come into the game placed eighth in the standings with four wins, six draws and losses each from their tally of 16 games played in the ongoing campaign.
The visitors could manage only a draw in their previous outing in the ISL against Odisha FC while KBFC suffered a shocking loss at the hands of East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, which always pulls a heavy Kerala support thanks to their faithful Manjapada.
Chennaiyin’s head coach Thomas Brdaric will be looking for a win against KBFC counterpart Ivan Vukomanovic, but it will be easier said than done against the tuskers urged on by their passionate supporters in their own backyard.
