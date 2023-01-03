CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updated: KBFC vs JFC

Live now

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updated: KBFC vs JFC

ISL 2022-23, KBFC vs JFC Live Scores and Latest Updates: Kerala Blasters FC face Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 19:03 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Kerala Blasters FC play host to Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on the 3rd of January.

Kerala Blasters come into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak, in which they managed to dig out all three points on six occasions, save their trip to Chennai, which ended in a draw.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men have turned their season around as they notched up a string of sterling performances after Read More

Jan 03, 2023 19:03 IST

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updated: JFC Starting Lineup

JFC gaffer Aidy Boothroyd names an unchanged lineup from their previous fixture.

Jan 03, 2023 19:00 IST

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updated: KBFC Starting Lineup

This is how the home team will start out against the visiting Jamshedpur.

 

Jan 03, 2023 18:59 IST

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updated: KBFC vs JFC

Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC.

The Tuskers welcome the Red Miners to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for the riveting encounter.

 

Read more

losing three straight games initially.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand have had to endure a difficult season as they have managed just one win from their 11 previous outings this season. They have lost eight games this season and recently parted with English defender Peter Hartley.

JFC picked up a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous fixture, ending a seven-game losing streak. They will look to improve on their previous result when they visit Kochi, but will be aware that it would be a daunting task, especially in front of the raucous Manjapadda.

KBFC come into the fixture placed fourth in the table with 22 points, while the red miners are tenth in the standings with 5 points, two above last-placed NorthEast United FC.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

