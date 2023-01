ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: KBFC vs NEUFC

Read more

NEUFC are placed at the bottom of the standings with just four points from the fifteen games they have contested in this edition of the ISL.

The team from the north-eastern part of the nation have registerd just one win and one loss, while going down in 13 other occassions this season.

The visitors will be keen to get their second win of the season, but that is a task easier said than done in front of the fanatic Manjapada.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

