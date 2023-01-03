ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Continue Unbeaten Run With 4-2 Win Over Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC continued their spectacular start to the season as they registered a resounding 4-2 win on the road as they got the beating of Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar.

Lallinazuala Chhangte bagged a brace for the islanders while Bipin Singh Thounaojam and Alberto Noguera got a goal as Des Buckingham’s men registered yet another enticing win to continue their dream start to the season.

After a goalless first half, Chhangte opened the scoring in the 56th minute to put Mumbai City FC ahead in the game. The 25-year-old put the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed effort from inside the box to beat Odisha custodian Amrinder Singh.

However, the initial advantage would last just 6 minutes as Odisha’s Victor Rodriguez’s through ball found forward Diego Mauricio, who netted the equaliser for the home team in front of their supporters to breathe life into the contest. The Brazilian’s left-footed effort from inside the danger area got the beating of MCFC keeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Englishman Buckingham’s well-oiled unit pulled ahead once again in the 69th minute as Thounaojam found the back of the net from inside the six-yard box.

Chhangte got on the scoresheet once again as he provided his team with an insurance goal in the 80th minute. His strike from outside the box seemed to wrap up things for the team from Maharashtra.

Minutes later Chhangte turned provider as he assisted Noguera’s goal which added to Mumbai’s tally and put the result beyond any reasonable doubt with the 86th-minute strike.

Mauricio got on the scoresheet yet again for the Kalinga Warriors, albeit in a losing cause as he scored another consolation goal in the 91st minute of the match.

With the win, Mumbai City solidified their lead at the top with 30 points from 12 games. The islanders have managed to get the desired result and the three points in nine games while drawing the other three.

Odisha stay sixth on the table with 19 points in their kitty after 12 matches. The juggernauts have won six of their matches and lost five, with the other game ending in a draw.

