ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Extend Lead and Record with 1-0 Win Over ATK Mohun Bagan

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the only goal of the match as Mumbai City FC maintained their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Brendan Hamill messed up in defence early for ATK Mohun Bagan as he passed the ball straight to Lallianzuala Chhangte in the third minute of the game. One-on-one with the keeper, Chhangte’s effort was thwarted by an alert Vishal Kaith.

Asish Rai made some good runs down the right but his deliveries into the box were a bit too overcooked as MCFC defenders managed to get the ball clear to safety.

In the ninth minute, it was Kaith again who produced another finger-tip save to deny Chhangte, who was slipped in behind by Greg Stewart.

The game had lulled to a mid-field battle as Mumbai looked to get control of the ball with ATK Mohun Bagan looking increasingly out-played.

The pressure was telling and in the 29th minute, Chhangte finally found a way past Kaith to hand Mumbai City the lead.

Stewart passed the ball to Alberto Noguera on the edge of the box, who in turn squared it to Chhangte. Without a second thought, Chhangte smashed the ball as a diving Kaith was finally beaten.

ATK Mohun Bagan tried to claw their way back into the game with Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco running the gauntlet down the wings but the lack of final touch from Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous.

After the restart, ATMB started the second half brightly as Phurba Lachenpa produced a decent save down to his right to keep his side in the lead. Dimitri Petratos raced down the right and cut it back for Asish Rai, who passed it onto Hugo Boumous. He took a shot from some distance that looked destined for the top corner only for Phurba to produce an astounding stop.

In the 58th minute, Phurba was called into action yet again.

ATKMB pilled on the pressure as Phurba appeared under pressure to bring out save after save.

A flurry of corners followed and in the 77th minute, Hugo Boumous’ contorted effort just jumped inches over the bar.

The attacks did not stop as the Mariners poured forward but failed to make any meaningful entry in their opposition’s penalty box.

With that Mumbai City FC registered their ninth win on the trot, extending their record for the most consecutive ISL wins, as well as, extending their club record of an unbeaten streak to 14.

Mumbai also increase their lead atop the ISL points table to four as ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in fourth.

