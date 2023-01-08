ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score and Updates: MCFC vs KBFC

Read more

brilliant performances against the Tuskers.

KBFC come into the game with 25 points in their kitty from 12 outings. Their record of 8 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses so far in the campaign has helped them to their current league standing, third in the table.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have also produced some brilliant football this season and will be eager to add to their 8-game unbeaten streak.

The encounter between the two of the top three teams according to the league standing is sure to enthral fans flocking to the stadium and tuning in from the comfort of their homes likewise.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

