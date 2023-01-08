ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score and Updates: MCFC vs KBFC

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 18:48 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai City FC welcome Kerala Blasters FC to the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on the 8th of January for a mouth-watering contest of football in the Indian Super League.
MCFC are second in the table with 30 points from 12 games and remain the only unbeaten team in the league thus far with 9 wins and 3 draws. Des Buckingham’s men have been playing some scintillating football this year and will look to continue their streak of Read More
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC.
MCFC host KBFC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
It’s the last fixture of Matchweek 1️⃣4️⃣ and we’re ending it with a bang! 💥
An unbeaten @MumbaiCityFC welcome a @KeralaBlasters side going through a purple patch! 🔵⚔️🟡
Follow this thread for all updates from #MCFCKBFC! 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball #MumbaiCityFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/cSh1um6NeE
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 8, 2023
KBFC come into the game with 25 points in their kitty from 12 outings. Their record of 8 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses so far in the campaign has helped them to their current league standing, third in the table.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have also produced some brilliant football this season and will be eager to add to their 8-game unbeaten streak.
The encounter between the two of the top three teams according to the league standing is sure to enthral fans flocking to the stadium and tuning in from the comfort of their homes likewise.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?
The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on January 8, Sunday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters be played?
The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
At what time will the Indian Super League match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters begin?
The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 8.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?
The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters?
The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
