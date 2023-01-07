ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score and Updates: Diego Mauricio Pulls Level; OFC 1-1 EBFC

Read more

Josep Gombau’s men lost their previous engagement 2-4 to unbeaten Mumbai City FC, and will look to get back to winning ways as they host the torchbearers.

Brazilian Diego Mauricio netted twice in their previous game and will look to continue his goal-scoring touch as the Eastern Dragons take on the side from Bengal.

East Bengal, on the other hand, come into the fixture placed ninth in the league with 12 points in their kitty after four wins and seven losses in their opening 11 games.

Stephen Constantine’s men registered a brilliant win over Bengaluru FC in their previous outing as Brazilian Cleiton Silva proved to be the difference.

The number 10 netted the torchbearer’s first goal before Javi Hernandez of Bengaluru FC cancelled it out. With the time on the clock almost up, Silva put a brilliant free-kick into the top corner of the net to give his team all three points.

The team from Kolkata will look to extend their winning run in Odisha and will look to Silva, their main source of goals, for another game-winning performance.

ALSO READ| Jude Bellingham is Great But I’ll Stick with Real Madrid Youngsters: Carlo Ancelotti

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC match?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Read all the Latest Sports News here