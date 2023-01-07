ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score and Updates: Diego Mauricio Pulls Level; OFC 1-1 EBFC

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 20:00 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha FC welcomes East Bengal FC to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for yet another enthralling encounter in the Indian Super League.
The home side enter the fixture standing sixth on the ISL table with 19 points from 12 games. The Juggernauts have registered six wins while losing five times and drawing one thus far in the campaign. Read More
GOAL!
OFC have a corner and the home team make the most of it.
The ball is swung into the centre from the right and Diego Mauricio puts the ball into the back of the net from close range.
OFC 1-1 EBFC
The home team have the opportunity to level as they move upfield and get the ball to Nandha on the right, who creates some space for himself before playing the ball across to Jerry.
But, Jerry, with the whole goal at his mercy, pulls the ball wide as the hosts miss a sitter.
GOAL!
A fantastic finish from Celiton Silva, who has been enjoying a purple patch.
The Brazilian is played upfield on the right as he spots the onrushing keeper. The number 10 lobs the ball expertly over the OFC custodian’s head to give his team the lead.
OFC 0-1 EBFC
The home side have begun the game with the intent to push forward as they linkup neatly among themselves.
They move the ball towards the danger area before being suffocated by the visitor’s defence and the anxious shot from the OFC forward goes wide.
KICKOFF!
East Bengal get the ball rolling at the Kalinga Stadium against home side Odisha FC.
OFC are out in their black strip, while EBFC will be spotted in their all-white away drip.
OFC 0-0 EBFC
Final drills before taking the field against the Juggernauts! ✊#JoyEastBengal #IndianFootball #OFCEBFC #আমাগোমশাল #HeroISL #EastBengalFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Ta9HiIAQUm
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) January 7, 2023
Let’s do this boys! 😤🟣⚫️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons #OFCEBFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/2eXxG93vD3
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 7, 2023
The gaffer makes 1⃣ change to our playing XI as Himanshu Jangra comes in for VP Suhair. #JoyEastBengal #IndianFootball #OFCEBFC #আমাগোমশাল #EastBengalFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/YU7G1bl9uf
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) January 7, 2023
🚨 TEAM NEWS IN 🚨
Here’s how we will be lining up against EBFC tonight ⚔️🟣⚫️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons #OFCEBFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/AggQ9qZcZ2
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 7, 2023
Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC.
The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Josep Gombau’s men lost their previous engagement 2-4 to unbeaten Mumbai City FC, and will look to get back to winning ways as they host the torchbearers.
Brazilian Diego Mauricio netted twice in their previous game and will look to continue his goal-scoring touch as the Eastern Dragons take on the side from Bengal.
East Bengal, on the other hand, come into the fixture placed ninth in the league with 12 points in their kitty after four wins and seven losses in their opening 11 games.
Stephen Constantine’s men registered a brilliant win over Bengaluru FC in their previous outing as Brazilian Cleiton Silva proved to be the difference.
The number 10 netted the torchbearer’s first goal before Javi Hernandez of Bengaluru FC cancelled it out. With the time on the clock almost up, Silva put a brilliant free-kick into the top corner of the net to give his team all three points.
The team from Kolkata will look to extend their winning run in Odisha and will look to Silva, their main source of goals, for another game-winning performance.
