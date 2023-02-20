ISL 2022-23: FC Goa and Odisha FC in Race for Final Playoff Spot as League Stage Draws to a Close

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have booked the top two positions in the Indian Super League points table, with the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters confirming their spot in the ISL playoffs.

What remains for the likes of ATKMB, BFC and KBFC will be the final position they end up at with just one game left in the season for all teams. League positions will determine who gets to play their playoff game at home.

FC Goa and Odisha FC are the two teams that remain in contention for the final playoff spot.

Here are the contenders:

ATK Mohun Bagan - 31 points from 19 games; GD: +5

Current Ranking - 3rd

Last fixture - East Bengal FC (A)

The Mariners have assured themselves a playoff spot after a win against Kerala Blasters. To finish in the top four, ATK Mohun Bagan need to win their final game against East Bengal FC, and ensure that they finish with a better goal difference over Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC - 31 points from 19 games; GD: +2

Current Ranking - 4th

Last fixture - FC Goa (H)

Bengaluru FC have qualified for the playoffs after FC Goa’s defeat against Chennaiyin FC. The Blues need to beat the Gaurs on the final day and have a better goal difference over Kerala Blasters to ensure a top-four finish.

Kerala Blasters - 31 points from 19 games; GD: +1

Current Ranking - 5th

Last fixture - Hyderabad FC (H)

The Blasters have qualified for the playoffs for a second season running for the first time in Hero ISL history after Chennaiyin FC’s win over FC Goa.

As far as the battle for the top four is concerned, Kerala Blasters need to beat Hyderabad FC and hope for Bengaluru FC to drop points.

Odisha FC - 30 points from 19 games; GD: 0

Current Ranking - 6th

Last fixture - Jamshedpur FC (H)

Placed sixth in the Hero ISL standings, Odisha FC just need to avoid defeat in their final league fixture to secure a place in the playoffs.

FC Goa - 27 points from 19 games; GD: +3

Current Ranking - 7th

Last fixture - Bengaluru FC (A)

The Gaurs no longer have their playoff fate in their own hands after the loss to Chennaiyin FC. They now need to win their final match and hope Odisha FC don’t go beyond the 30-point mark, which is the maximum FC Goa can reach this season.

The positive for FC Goa is that they have a superior head-to-head record against the Juggernauts, so if they are tied on points with Odisha FC come the end of the season, they will qualify for the playoffs.

Read all the Latest Sports News here