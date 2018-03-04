GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

ISL: ATK Edge Past NorthEast United to Avoid Bottom Finish

An early goal from caretaker coach and captain Robbie Keane helped ATK defeat North East United FC 1-0 in their concluding league clash of the Indian Super League.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISL: ATK Edge Past NorthEast United to Avoid Bottom Finish
(Image: ISL)
Kolkata: An early goal from caretaker coach and captain Robbie Keane helped ATK defeat North East United FC 1-0 in their concluding league clash of the Indian Super League.

Having struggled to replicate the good performance of the previous seasons, two-time champions ATK needed a win to avoid a bottom-place finish, and Keane's well-taken goal in the 10th minute ensured just that at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

As for NEUFC, it was yet another night where things could have gone their way.

After a sluggish start to the game, ATK went ahead with the first good bit of play in the game.

In the 10th minute, Conor Thomas put in a delightful ball over the top of the defenders to pick up Robbie Keane, who brought it down before poking it past goalkeeper T P Rehenesh.

Shortly after going a goal down, NorthEast had the ball in the back of the net courtesy John Mosquera but it was ruled offside.

NorthEast kept piling on the pressure on ATK for most part of the first phase of play. In the 36th minute, Mosquera should have put the visitors on level terms after being put through on goal by Helio Pinto.

The Colombian forward, however, delayed taking his shot, giving goalkeeper Soram Poirei an opportunity to block his effort.

In the second half, both sides made a slow start. At the hour mark, ATK came close to doubling their lead after Sibongakonke Mbatha made a darting run inside the NorthEast penalty box, but his effort went just wide of the goal.

At the other end, the visitors failed to create the chances they had managed to do in the first half.

In the dying moments of the game, NorthEast came close again. Marcinho's 87th-minute freekick looked destined to be headed in by Danilo Lopez but the forward somehow failed to connect.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES