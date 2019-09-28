Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

ISL Champions Bengaluru FC Announce Partnership with Rangers FC

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC and Scottish Premiership team Rangers FC have signed a two-year partnership with an option to extend on mutual agreement.

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISL Champions Bengaluru FC Announce Partnership with Rangers FC
Bengaluru FC and Rangers FC (Photo Credit: BFC)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have forged a partnership with Scottish giants, Rangers Football Club in a two-year collaboration (with the option to extend on mutual agreement) that will present a number of football and commercial opportunities for both clubs, the Indian Super League Champions announced on Friday.

Founded in 1872 and playing out of the Ibrox Stadium, Rangers have won the league title a staggering 54 times, the Scottish Cup 33 times and the Scottish League Cup 27 times. They also hold the distinction of being the first British club to make the final of a UEFA tournament when they faced Fiorentina in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1961. The club is currently managed by Steven Gerrard.

During the length of the link-up, the Light Blues will look to have an active presence in the Indian footballing market enabling the club to grow its international audience. The partnership will also encompass a scouting link up with the Indian Super League side to identify India's best talent with a view to opening up opportunities.

The Rangers Academy will travel to India and be welcomed at Bengaluru's state of art training centre. Rangers Soccer Schools will also be holding training camps in Bengaluru and will be bringing tour groups to Glasgow to see how to play and train the Rangers way.

A Rangers Legends side, packed with players who have played for the Gers (as the club is popularly known) in the past will travel to India to play and also to take part in fan engagement events whilst also visiting Soccer Schools camps.

A culture of knowledge sharing will also be fostered, with experiences and opportunities discussed across a number of different departments across both clubs. Rangers will also look to grow into the Indian market by hosting screening events in Bengaluru for fans.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: "We're excited and proud to announce our partnership with reigning Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, especially at this time when football in India, a country of 1.3 billion people, is entering a period of unprecedented growth.

"The Club's international strategy is a core-pillar to our growth plans and this partnership opens up Rangers to the vast football community in India and provides a great platform for us to engage with our wider fan base, and the South Asian communities at home here in Scotland."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram