ISL: English Tactician Aidy Boothroyd Succeeds Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur FC

ISL League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC on Sunday unveiled former English youth team manager Aidy Boothroyd as their head coach for the upcoming season.

The former Watford manager most recently worked with the Football Association, having taken charge of the Young Lions in 2016, and guided them to the semi-final at the 2017 Euros.

The 51-year-old however left the youth side earlier than his contract following the team’s elimination from the European U-21 Championships.

Aidy will now replace Owen Coyle who guided Jamshedpur FC to their maiden League Shield triumph last season.

Addressing the media persons at JRD Sports Complex here, Aidy said: “Jamshedpur FC are the Champions of India currently and the city has a tremendous football legacy. We want to continue this upward trajectory and make the club reach places and win honors that our fans are dreaming of. We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams of Asia. In order to do that have to be able to evolve the team, continue developing our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans at the Furnace, recruit top, top talent along with the best people for this club to drive this project to that level. I am excited and honored to have been entrusted with the task.”

Having finished atop the standings to clinch the Shield, the Red Miners however failed to go the distance and lost to Kerala Blasters in the semi-final last season.

The biggest challenge for Aidy would be to rebuild the side as many of their key players including ISL 2021-22 Player of the Season Greg Stewart, defender Narender Gahlot and Mobashir Rahman have left following the departure of Coyle.

