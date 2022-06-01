ISL: FC Goa Confirms Departure of Six First-team Players

FC Goa announced the departures of six first-team players – Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Dylan Fox, Airam Cabrera and Christy Davis – following the end of their contracts on May 31, 2022.

FC Goa said in a statement that they “would like to thank each of them for their contributions, love and support throughout their tenure.”

“FC Goa wishes each of them good luck in their future endeavours,” it added.

THANK YOU GOA. All the best for the future 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BoqRuX3PFP — IVAN GON24LEZ (@IvanGGonzalezz) May 31, 2022

Gonzalez and Noguera joined FC Goa in 2020 and represented the club in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons of the ISL, along with Romario who signed a year earlier. Fox and Cabrera joined in 2021 and were a part of the first-team squad for ISL 2021-22. Davis signed with the Dev Team in 2019 and was promoted to the first team in 2021.

