LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

ISL: FC Goa Defeat Mumbai City FC 2-0

Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia (28th minute) and star striker Ferran Corominas (79th minute) struck on either side of the break at the Mumbai Football Arena as a sizeable number of fans cheered the visiting team.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISL: FC Goa Defeat Mumbai City FC 2-0
Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia (28th minute) and star striker Ferran Corominas (79th minute) struck on either side of the break at the Mumbai Football Arena as a sizeable number of fans cheered the visiting team.
Mumbai: FC Goa ended Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run of nine games after registering a comfortable 2-0 win in an Indian Super League game here on Friday.

Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia (28th minute) and star striker Ferran Corominas (79th minute) struck on either side of the break at the Mumbai Football Arena as a sizeable number of fans cheered the visiting team.

Right from the beginning, the two teams played aggressive. The visitors had an early chance in the second minute.

A throw-in from Seriton Fernandes from the right reached Corominas, who gave a low pass to Brandon Fernandes.

But the midfielder sold a dummy to skipper Mandar Rao Desai behind him. Desai shot from a distance but an alert Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh parried it away.

Goa had more chances but Mumbai defenders thwarted the attack either from near the box or inside the box.

Also, the match officials were kept on their toes with Goa player Seriton Fernandes and Mumbai's Milan Singh, Lucian Goian earning yellow cards inside the first 25 minutes.

After wasting a couple of free-kicks, Goa's aggression finally paid off in the 28th minute with Bedia netting in the opener.

Brandon Fernandes ran from the midfield and then put Corominas on the goal. Corominas' shot was saved by Amrinder but the deflection fell in path of Bedia, who shot on target and the ball took deflection of Mumbai defender Subhasish Bose, before rolling in. At the half-way mark, Goa were 1-0 ahead.

After the change of ends, Mumbai were initially more aggressive. But, it was Goa's goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, who ensured that his side stayed ahead as he made couple of superb saves.

Two back to back chances came for Mumbai, but they failed to equalize. In the 63rd minute, Paulo Machado's free-kick was nodded by Lucian Goian, but it hit the crossbar.

Mumbai defender Bose brought down Corominas inside the box as the referee pointed to the dreaded spot. A calm and composed Corominas successfully converted the penalty as he slotted the ball into the right corner to double the lead.

With the win, Goa logged three points to move to the third spot in the standings with 24 points. This was Goa's seventh win in 13 games, while it was Mumbai's only third defeat in 14 games. In their previous encounter in Goa, the home team had hammered Mumbai 5-0.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram