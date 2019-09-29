Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL Franchise Chennaiyin FC Conduct Week-long AIFF Baby Leagues in City

Chennaiyin FC are set to conduct AIFF Baby League in Under-6, Under-7 and Under-8 age groups.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISL Franchise Chennaiyin FC Conduct Week-long AIFF Baby Leagues in City
Photo for representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chennai: ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC on Sunday kicked off a week-long All India Football Federation (AIFF) approved Baby Leagues in the city.

More than 750 kids from seven schools are expected to participate across the Under-6, Under-7 and Under-8 age groups in the initiative that will be conducted across four venues, to promote football at the grassroots level.

"The Baby Leagues are a fantastic initiative by the AIFF to ensure more and more kids take up the sport at a really young age, and at Chennaiyin FC it is our duty to implement that endeavour," said Vita Dani, the team's co-owner.

"Given our thriving grassroots structure and youth teams, we believe we possess the expertise and efficiency to implement the same in the right manner."

Participation is free of cost in the Baby Leagues and is open to both boys and girls. Every participant is registered with the AIFF at the nascent stage of their development and is nurtured going forward while also helping the likes of Chennaiyin FC in identifying local talent.

Every player is also rewarded with a participation certificate from CFC.

The matches in the Baby Leagues are played as five-a-side and three-a-side games, with each player gaining exposure by playing a minimum of three matches. The teams will be guided by CFC-trained coaches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram