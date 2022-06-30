ISL: Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh Signs Two-year Contract With FC Goa

Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has signed a two-year contract with FC Goa which will see him remain a part of the club till the summer of 2024, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

After signing the contract the 24-year-old said, “This is a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to play for FC Goa, so when I was presented with the opportunity this summer, I didn’t have to think twice before agreeing terms.”

Also Read | Barcelona Sell 10 Percent TV Rights For $215 Million

“Their footballing style is something that I have admired for a long time. However, I have been on the wrong side of some really marvelous attacking performances by Goa. Even though I am a ‘keeper, I love playing with my feet, am comfortable with it and I feel that would be something that I will bring to the Club. I can’t wait to develop my game further and take the next step forward,” he said.

“The Club has produced several names in the recent past who have gone on to shine for the Indian national team, and my aim is to join them. All that starts with starting games, winning matches and trophies for FC Goa,” he added.

Just ahead of the ISL 2019-20 season, Odisha FC signed the youngster who went on to make 33 appearances for them across three seasons. ISL 2020-21 is considered to be arguably one of his best league campaigns to date, as he registered 64 saves — the most among all shot-stoppers that season (and the second-highest ever in an ISL season) — in just 16 matches (average of 4 saves a match, an ISL record by an Indian keeper with at least 10 appearances made in a season).

Overall, Singh has made a total of 116 saves in the ISL at an average of 3.52 saves per game, which is the best among shot-stoppers who have played at least 25 matches in the Indian top flight.



Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football said the club was pleased to get Arshdeep onboard.

“We’re pleased to bring Arshdeep on board. He’s a keeper who is well accustomed to the league now and beyond his obvious shot-stopping ability, has fantastic distribution as well, which is a must for us in our style of football. I’m sure he’ll adapt to our style and system in no time and will be an integral part of the First Team for years to come.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.