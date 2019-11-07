Take the pledge to vote

Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops

Hyderabad FC put out a social media post alleging that Cyberabad police assaulted their team bus driver.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL and Twitter)

Hyderabad: A bus driver of the Indian Super League side Hyderabad Football Club was allegedly assaulted by traffic police personnel here for excessive honking even as Cyberabad police on Thursday said a detailed enquiry was on into the issue.

The incident happened on Wednesday night after the match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United at Gachibowli stadium after the driver indulged in excessive honking and disturbed and irritated others, a senior police official said.

Police said when the driver was questioned over the excessive honking a Hyderabad FC official argued with the traffic police and refused to cooperate with them.

Though the policemen said a case would be registered over excessive honking, heated exchanges ensued between the team officials and the police.

However, Hyderabad FC team condemned the incident and sought for an immediate enquiry.

The Hyderabad team tweeted on its handle @Hyderabad F.C: "The bus driver of the Hyderabad FC team was physically assaulted by the traffic police for reasons unknown. The driver was beaten by the cop in front of the entire team and dragged by police."

Reacting to Hyderabad FC team's allegations, the police official said,"We are inquiring into the allegations that the driver was manhandled... A detailed enquiry is being done into the issue."

In the social media post, Hyderabad FC further said: "We are a professional football club comprising of players from the Indian national team as well as 10 foreign nationals. We strongly condemn this incident which has left the players in a state of shock and stress especially after a tough game."

It said the players were "absolutely horrified at seeing officials in uniform behave in a manner that was totally uncalled for."

The Hyderabad FC also requested for an immediate enquiry into the incident and also made an urgent plea to provide adequate security to the team representing Hyderabad in the ISL.

