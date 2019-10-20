Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' in Accordance with FIFA Rules

The Indian Super League will have 'cooling breaks' in accordance with FIFA's laws of football.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISL Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' in Accordance with FIFA Rules
Bengaluru FC at practice (Photo Credit: ISL)

Kochi: The Indian Super League (ISL) sixth edition will witness 'cooling breaks' starting the 2019-20 season.

The new feature falls in accordance with FIFA's laws of the game.

The cooling break could last between 90 seconds to three minutes in each half depending on climate conditions at the venue.

It would be the call taken by match officials in consultation with the match referee at each venue.

The ISL will kickstart from Sunday with ATK and Kerala Blasters locking horns in the opening fixture here.

Bengaluru FC will once again be the team to beat while FC Goa will also forge a strong challenge in this edition of India's top-tier league.

The table-toppers of the ISL will get to represent India in the Champions League playoffs, the top-tier club competition in Asia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram