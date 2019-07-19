Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Aitor Monroy
Jamshedpur FC added yet another Spanish recruit to their ranks with Aitor Monroy slated to join the ISL team.
Aitor Monroy has singed with Jamshedpur FC (Photo Credit: @AitorMonroy87/Twitter)
Jamshedpur FC continued their squad building process with the addition of Spanish midfield player Aitor Monroy to their roster, the club said in a statement on Friday.
Previously, the 31-year-old had plied his trade in Europe for clubs like CFR Cluj, Dinamo Bukarest (both Romania Liga 1) and Moldavian Club FC Sheriff Tiraspol with whom he won the Cupa Moldova in the 2014-15 season.
Aitor also played for Israel Premier League club Maccabi Petah Tikva from 2015 to 2017 where he won the Toto Cup in 2015-16.
He began his professional career with Atletico de Madrid's 'C' team, later moving up the ranks to their 'B' team as a 19-year-old.
🚨 ¡Uno, Dos, Tres! 🚨
Jamshedpur FC has bolstered the midfield with their third Spanish signing! Welcome to the #JamshedpurFC family, Aitor Monroy Rueda! 🔥
Read More 👉 https://t.co/1h4Spqg1mM#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/LBPpGEalwn
— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) July 19, 2019
"I am thrilled to be joining Jamshedpur FC," exclaimed Aitor. "It is a great opportunity to play in a unique country like India and I am particularly looking forward to playing for the fans in Jamshedpur," Aitor said in a statement.
