ISL: Kerala Blasters Part Ways with Albino Gomes, Seityasen Singh and Chencho Gyeltshen

Kerala Blasters announced the departures of goalkeeper Albino Gomes, midfielder Seityasen Singh and foreign forward Chencho Gyeltshen after their contracts ended.

The trio follow striker Alvaro Vazquez and winger Vincy Barretto out of the exit door.

Gomes was Kerala Blasters’ first choice goalkeeper until an injury saw him surrender his place between the sticks to Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Gomes had joined the Blasters ahead of Hero ISL 2020-21 and made 24 appearances for the club in the Hero ISL, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Numbers 2️⃣2️⃣ and 3️⃣2️⃣ take our leave with our best wishes in tow Thank you for the memories, @AlbinoGomes07 and @i_seityasen! #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/stlwkEk26b — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) June 3, 2022

Midfielder Seityasen joined Kerala Blasters before ISL 2019-20 season and appeared 25 times for the Kochi-based outfit in two and a half Hero ISL seasons before he was loaned to Hyderabad FC in January 2022. He made three appearances for Hyderabad FC and won the title as Manuel Marquez’s men beat the Blasters on penalties in the final.

Here’s wishing the ever-smiling and industrious Bhutanese ace the best as he moves on Thank you for a great year together, @Che7cho #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/VoLlOZ4aYh — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) June 2, 2022



As for Chencho, the Bhutanese striker joined Ivan Vukomanovic’s side ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22 season and was used regularly from the bench. He made 18 appearances but could’t get on the scoresheet.

Vukomanovic will have his task cut out to replace the outgoing members from his squad as he will begin preparing the team to go one step better from last season.

The Serbian has restored the optimism among the Kerala Blasters faithful after an excellent first season that saw them finish runners-up and miss out on the title only on penalties.

Despite the departures, Kerala Blasters have plenty of firepower in their ranks with the likes of Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad looking to improve on their performances from last season.

