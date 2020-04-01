ISL: Mumbai City FC Indranil Das Blah Leaves Club, New CEO to be Announced Soon

Mumbai: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced that its CEO Indranil Das Blah has left the club to pursue a new opportunity.

The Club announced the development through a media statement issued here.

"Indranil has been with Mumbai City since the beginning and has overseen all of the Club's formative years, including two memorable play-off runs," Mumbai FC co-owner Bimal Parekh stated in the release.

Blah,on his part, said, "I wish the Club all the very best, as it enters a new chapter under the CFG ownership and I have absolutely no doubt that the Club is in very good hands."

Mumbai City, who have never won the coveted ISL title, will be announcing a new chief executive in due course.