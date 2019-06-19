Mumbai City FC Confirm Signings of Diego Carlos and Sarthak Golui
Diego Carlos and Sarthak Golui joined the ranks at Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC from FC Pune City
Mumbai City FC signed of Diego Carlos and Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City (ISL Photo)
Mumbai: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC Wednesday announced the signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui.
The announcement was made by the club on its official Twitter handle.
"We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City! Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam," the club tweeted along with a picture of Carlos and Golui.
पुणेकर ➡️ मुंबईकर!We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City! ✅Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/C7cGMO2Na8— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 19, 2019
Carlos, a Brazilian winger spent two seasons at Pune City FC and scored two goals in the 2017-18 season. He was suspended in the 2018-19 season for three games and also fined Rs two lakh for indiscipline.
Golui is a 21-year-old defender, who played for Pune City FC, and has now been added to the Mumbai City FC squad.
The Mumbai-based franchise, who are yet to win the ISL title, also Tuesday announced the signing of Croatian defender Mato Grgic, who had helped North East United FC to reach their first ever semifinal in the fifth season of the ISL.
