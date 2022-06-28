ISL: Odisha FC Rope in Clifford Miranda as Assistant Coach

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the appointment of former India midfielder Clifford Miranda as the Indian Super League side’s assistant coach.

The 39-year-old will be part of chief coach Josep Gombau’s backroom staff from July 1.

The club is delighted to announce that Clifford Miranda will be the final addition to Head Coach, @GombauJosep‘s coaching staff. ✍️ Clifford will join as the First-Team Assistant Coach from the 1st of July #OdishaFC || #AmaTeamAmaGame || #WelcomeClifford — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 28, 2022

Miranda mostly played for Dempo in the National Football League and the I-League from 2000 2015. During his time with the Goan side, Miranda won five league titles and the Federation Cup in 2004. He also helped the club win four domestic cup honours.

Miranda played for the Indian national team from 2005 to 2014, earning 45 caps and scored six goals. He was a part of the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup-winning Indian team. He also won two SAFF Championships.

After starting his career with the Salcete FC, he moved to the prestigious Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur, where he honed his skills for four years.

Miranda was the only TFA graduate from his batch to sign a professional contract when he signed for Dempo, a second division club in 2000.

In July 2015, Miranda was picked to play for Atl tico de Kolkata and retired in 2017 and went into coaching after being convinced to do so by his former coach, Derrick Pereira.

He joined his former playing club, FC Goa, as assistant to Pereira for the club’s youth development team and reserve side. On Tuesday, FC Goa also thanked Miranda for his time with the club.

We would like to bid farewell and wish our First-team Assistant Coach, Clifford Miranda, the very best for his future. Thank you for your contribution #ForcaGoa #AmcheGaurs pic.twitter.com/7qInhKprIE — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 28, 2022

In 2018, Miranda became the head coach of the Goa Reserves side in the Goa Professional League and I-League 2nd Division.

