Roy Krishna Leaves ATK Mohun Bagan But is He Joining East Bengal Next?

The speculation about Roy Krishna leaving ATK Mohun Bagan has come true as the ace player announced the end of his association with the iconic club. The star forward has left the team after playing two seasons in the Mohun Bagan jersey. The official announcement was made by the Mohun Bagan club on June 3 and the very next day, Roy Krishna penned an emotional farewell note on his social media handle.

“I cannot express in words how I feel,” Roy Krishna wrote on Twitter. “But I want to thank everyone – the club, the fans and the well-wishers. For your unconditional love on and off the field. My family & I truly appreciate all that you’ve done for us. We will miss everything. But we will cherish the memories”.

Roy Krishna started his journey in ISL in the 2019-20 season with ATK. He became the top scorer in his first season, scoring 15 goals to win the third ISL. The next season, Krishna’s association with the green-maroon club began. He became the league’s top scorer again with 14 goals. Although Mohun Bagan reached the finals, they could not win the title.

Last season, however, Krishna was not in good form and could not give his best due to injury. But now the question is where will Roy Krishna play? Bangalore FC could be his first choice to play in India. Reportedly, he also has offers from FC Goa and East Bengal. However, his prospects of playing in India are low. His daughter is too young and he lost his father a few days ago. His family wants him to further his career in Australia.

However, Roy Krishna has yet to say anything about his future plans. Reports say that Mohun Bagan was keen on retaining him but Roy Krishna’s condition was a four-month contract, which means he would play for only the ISL.

However, the club is aiming for Kolkata League and Durand Cup next year and hence needed a player for a longer duration and so it did not work out.

