ISL Side Kerala Blasters Condemn Actions That Led to Death of Pregnant Elephant in State

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters condemned the people responsible for feeding a pregnant elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers that led to her eventual death.

"We are hurt to learn about the cold-hearted and cruel gestures by certain individuals on an animal that meant no harm to anyone and unfortunately passed away in excruciating pain because someone thought it was funny to feed crackers to a pregnant #Elephant," the Blasters posted on their Twitter account.

"A symbol of wisdom, loyalty, and sensitivity for everyone in the state, the elephant has been a part of us and our culture for decades. Hence, we urge for such actions to be condemned by all," the statement added.

The elephant had wandered into the village Kerala's Silent Valley Forest and was offered a pineapple stuffed with crackers by a local. When she chomped on it, the crackers burst in her mouth and eventually proved to be fatal after it grievously damaged her jaw.

The tragic incident came to light when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

The elephant's demise triggered outrage on social media with several condemning those responsible for the attack.

An online petition has now been started to ensure that those who committed the heinous crime are brought to book.

An FIR has also been lodged against unidentified people under the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.