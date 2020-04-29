FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

ISL Side Odisha FC Announces Contract Extension For Shubham Sarangi Till 2023

Shubham Sarangi (Photo Credit: ISL)



Shubham Sarangi extension of his contract with Odisha FC and will stay on at the Indian Super League side till 2023.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Wednesday announced that Odia youngster Shubham Sarangi will continue being a part of the team till 2023.

The 19-year-old defender has signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Wednesday.

Speaking on the development, Club President Rohan Sharma said, "Shubham came to this club when he was 17. We loved his talent so he was the first boy we sent to Aspire Academy. He showed maturity in believing in us and waiting on the bench for a chance to shine. This year he showed what a great talent he is. But this is just his first step. I can't wait for him to grow and develop into the man and player I know he can be. I hope he inspires the kids of Odisha that with hard work and patience you can reach your dreams."

Expressing his delight, Shubham said, "I am very happy that I will be continuing to play for Odisha FC for three more years. I have enjoyed a lot while playing in front of the home crowd at the Kalinga Stadium and will look forward to the same in my upcoming days with OFC.

"I am extremely thankful to the club management for their continuous support and would want to make the club and the state proud with a good show on the ground."

Odisha FC finished sixth in the 10-team ISL points table last season, missing out on a playoffs berth. ATK emerged champions.

