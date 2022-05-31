Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City FC announced that 6 players from their squad will be leaving in search of pastures new on their website.

Defender Mohamad Rakip, Spanish Forward Igor Angulo, Brazilian Diego Maurício and Cássio Gabriel, Australian attacking midfielder Bradden Inman and Indian forward Vikram Singh are amongst the names involved in the mass exodus.

“Mumbai City FC bid farewell to Mohamad Rakip, Igor Angulo, Diego Maurício, Cássio Gabriel, Bradden Inman and Vikram Singh who leave the Islanders today after the end of their contracts,” read the statement posted on the club’s official website.

“Everyone in the Mumbai City family would like to thank them for their services to the Club and wish them the absolute best for the future.”