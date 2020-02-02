ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Football
3-min read

ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa parted ways with coach Sergio Lobera and two of his trusted coaching staff of Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 2, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door
Sergio Lobera (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: Indian Super League club FC Goa parted ways with their coach Sergio Lobera and his coaching staff of Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera on Saturday, the club said in a statement they released late on the day.

Reports had started emerging late on Friday and early Saturday that FC Goa and Lobera are on the verge of splitting up with troubles arising in the dressing room and internal issues arising.

However, the club did not mention any reason in their official statement and club president Akshay Tandon said, "I wish to thank Sergio and his team on behalf of everyone involved at the club for the work they've put in over the past few seasons. Our objectives when Sergio came in were to instil a style of football and build a platform on which we would move forward as a club and we managed to achieve that consistently."

Lobera was appointed as coach in 2017 after the team finished last under Brazilian legend Zico in 2016. Lobera guided Goa to a semi-final appearance in his first season in charge and then took them to the final in their previous season, where they narrowly lost to Bengaluru FC.

However, last season, Goa did grab hold of one trophy, which was the Super Cup. Apart from the success, what made FC Goa one of the most watched and loved teams was their brand of football - an exciting attacking game that people took an instant liking to.

Currently, FC Goa are top of the Indian Super League 2019-20 table, two points clear of second-placed Bengaluru FC, after a 4-2 win over Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar.

Goa, who are guaranteed a place in the playoffs, have only three league stage games left and they will next be hosting Hyderabad FC on February 5.

Lobera and his assistants also took to Instagram to release a statement where they informed of the club's decision and thanked them for the project. They mentioned being proud of not only Goa's sporting success but also the brand of football they developed, which was loved by the whole country.

In their statement as well, they did not mention the reason for the sack but said that they were "really unhappy" with the decision as they will not be able to enjoy the great moments to come with the club and the team.

Here is the full text of the statement of Lobera, Tato and Sayabera:

We would like to thank the Club for the trust placed in all of us, as well as for giving us the opportunity to work in such an exciting project in which we take pride. We are also quite proud not only of the work we have performed within this time, but also to be a significant part of the Club's success, as long as we have done our best to place the Club at the top of Indian football, not only by achieving sporting success, but also by setting a well-recognize (sic), respected and admired style of football in the whole country.

Unfortunately, the Club informed us recently that they are willing to separate our ways from now on, since they are confident this is in the best interests of the Club for the present season and for the future as well.

We obviously respect the Club's decision - in the exact same way we respected the decision to hire us thereupon. However, we admit to be really unhappy about this decision because we will not be able to enjoy and share with the team the greatest moments we are sure are yet to come.

Finally, we would like to wish the Club and the team the best luck and every success because of the fans, the players and the city, deserves it all.

You will always be in our hearts

Sergio Lobera        Jesus Rodriguez        Manuel Sayabera

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram