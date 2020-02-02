ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door

New Delhi: Indian Super League club FC Goa parted ways with their coach Sergio Lobera and his coaching staff of Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera on Saturday, the club said in a statement they released late on the day.

Reports had started emerging late on Friday and early Saturday that FC Goa and Lobera are on the verge of splitting up with troubles arising in the dressing room and internal issues arising.

However, the club did not mention any reason in their official statement and club president Akshay Tandon said, "I wish to thank Sergio and his team on behalf of everyone involved at the club for the work they've put in over the past few seasons. Our objectives when Sergio came in were to instil a style of football and build a platform on which we would move forward as a club and we managed to achieve that consistently."

Lobera was appointed as coach in 2017 after the team finished last under Brazilian legend Zico in 2016. Lobera guided Goa to a semi-final appearance in his first season in charge and then took them to the final in their previous season, where they narrowly lost to Bengaluru FC.

However, last season, Goa did grab hold of one trophy, which was the Super Cup. Apart from the success, what made FC Goa one of the most watched and loved teams was their brand of football - an exciting attacking game that people took an instant liking to.

Currently, FC Goa are top of the Indian Super League 2019-20 table, two points clear of second-placed Bengaluru FC, after a 4-2 win over Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar.

Goa, who are guaranteed a place in the playoffs, have only three league stage games left and they will next be hosting Hyderabad FC on February 5.

Lobera and his assistants also took to Instagram to release a statement where they informed of the club's decision and thanked them for the project. They mentioned being proud of not only Goa's sporting success but also the brand of football they developed, which was loved by the whole country.

In their statement as well, they did not mention the reason for the sack but said that they were "really unhappy" with the decision as they will not be able to enjoy the great moments to come with the club and the team.

Here is the full text of the statement of Lobera, Tato and Sayabera:

We would like to thank the Club for the trust placed in all of us, as well as for giving us the opportunity to work in such an exciting project in which we take pride. We are also quite proud not only of the work we have performed within this time, but also to be a significant part of the Club's success, as long as we have done our best to place the Club at the top of Indian football, not only by achieving sporting success, but also by setting a well-recognize (sic), respected and admired style of football in the whole country.

Unfortunately, the Club informed us recently that they are willing to separate our ways from now on, since they are confident this is in the best interests of the Club for the present season and for the future as well.

We obviously respect the Club's decision - in the exact same way we respected the decision to hire us thereupon. However, we admit to be really unhappy about this decision because we will not be able to enjoy and share with the team the greatest moments we are sure are yet to come.

Finally, we would like to wish the Club and the team the best luck and every success because of the fans, the players and the city, deserves it all.

You will always be in our hearts

Sergio Lobera Jesus Rodriguez Manuel Sayabera

