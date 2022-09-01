ISL Teams are Taking Durand Cup Very Lightly: Mohammedan SC's Marcus Joseph

Mohammedan SC star forward and captain Marcus Joseph has been the top-scorer in the last two Durand Cup editions and already has two goals in the 131st edition.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

In an interview, Joseph opened up on the oldest football tournament in Asia.

Excerpts:

How are you treating this 131st IndianOil Durand Cup 2022? As a pre-season warm up, a trial and testing tournament or are you giving it as priority as I-League?

All tournaments are the same and important to me because all the other teams are competing to win the Durand Cup. This time the Durand Cup is very important for us and it will help us to prepare ourselves for the coming I-League also. So, this time we are taking the Durand Cup very seriously.

Mohammedan SC have won both their games against ISL teams in the Durand Cup 2022. But those were the reserve sides of the clubs. Do you think every ISL team should field their senior team for this prestigious competition?

I think for the ISL teams they are taking this tournament very lightly. But I think this tournament can be a good pre-season for them as well. So, it is better that they come to play the Durand Cup and give their best so that they can prepare themselves better for the coming ISL.

Mohammedan SC has shown a great game till now in this season of 131st IndianOil Durand Cup 2022. How confident are you with the knockout stages?

Well for us every single match is important. And in the knockout stage it’s like a final in every game. So, we are thinking of one game at a time and preparing ourselves for the match day.

In the last three matches you have scored only once. You were the top scorer for the past two editions. How do you plan to get back to the beast-like scoring you did even a few months back?

For me it’s not only about scoring but it’s also important for me to help my team to win the games also. So, it’s not only about me but also about my team. I am very happy to have all these achievements but still it’s all about the team and officials also.

The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, how do you feel to be part of this rich heritage?

For me the Durand Cup is a very important tournament. It is a proud moment for any player to represent Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament. So, it’s a great achievement and also important for me to do well in this Durand Cup once more again.

This time the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup 2022 is being held openly and not in a bio-bubble. So how much do you think the presence of fans will encourage the team’s performance? Also, is there any special message for the club’s supporters?

For any player and team the club supporters are very important because without them I don’t think the players will play a game with their 100%. I request the supporters give us 100% the same support every time and in return we also promise to give our 100% every time.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here