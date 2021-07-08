Hugo Boumous has joined ATK Mohun Bagan from ISL champions Mumbai City FC in a five-year deal that would keep the French midfielder with the Kolkata-based club at least till 2026. Boumous was the star of Mumbai’s title winning last season when he scored three goals and assisted seven times helping them finish at the top of the table before securing the trophy as well.

“I know Kolkata as the Mecca of Indian football," Boumous said on Thursday. “I am happy to sign with the city’s traditional and successful club, ATK Mohun Bagan. I have heard that the joy of playing in front of millions of supporters of the Green-Maroon team in Yuba Bharati is different and I shall play this time to win them."

Boumous is one of the finest players currently plying their trade in the Indian Super League. He joined FC Goa from Moroccan club Moghreb Athlétic de Tétouan during 2017-18 before joining Mumbai for reportedly Rs 1.76 crore last season.

The eye-watering amount the ISL champions paid for securing his services gave an impression that the midfielder will be staying with them for some time to come but ATKMB opened negotiation to secure his transfer. Their first offer was made in April this year which was rejected.

Eventually, the two clubs came to an agreement for an undisclosed fee.

“I am always hungry to win the trophy," said Boumous. “I have brought success to the clubs that I have played in. And I shall keep this in mind as I play again. I will do my best to win. I am looking forward to seeing the passion and excitement of the Green Maroon supporters after winning the match. Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of the team, inspired me to come to Kolkata. I am grateful to him. My goal is to win the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League.

“Both scoring goals and helping to score goals are equally rewarding. I get pleasure from both. The team’s victory is the main purpose. That is not possible without goals," he added.

