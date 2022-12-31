ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Midfielders Federico Gallego and Puitea

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of midfielders Federico Gallego and Puitea on Saturday.

Both players have ample of experience in the ISL and will add solidity to the midfield for the Mariners.

Gallego is no stranger to the ISL, having represented NorthEast United FC for four seasons from 2018-2022. The Uruguayan has played 47 matches in the ISL with nine goals and 12 assists to his name.

Gallego began his professional career with Uruguayan club Sud America, after joining their youth ranks. Gallego plied his trade for clubs in Uruguay, Argentina and Guatemala before his move to NorthEast United FC.

He had a scintillating campaign with NEUFC during the 2018-19 ISL season as he contributed four goals and five assists, helping the Highlanders reach the playoffs for the first time in history.

Gallego was once again influential for NEUFC during the 2020-21 season as they finished third in the league standings, which was their best-ever tally. He had 10 goal contributions that season with four goals and six assists. Gallego was ruled out for the entire 2021-22 season after a knee injury. Gallego rejoined Sud America after this stint with NEUFC.

Meanwhile midfielder Puitea, known as Lalthathanga Khawlhring joins from Kerala Blasters FC. Puitea has played over 50 ISL games and has one goal and five assists to his name.

Puitea began his career at Bethlehem Vengthlang, a club in Mizoram Premier League before moving on to DSK Shivajians, where he made the I-league debut in the 2016-17 season.

North East United FC acquired the service of this Mizoram-born footballer for the 2017-18 season and he made 29 appearances for the Highlanders including the 2018-19 semi-final. Puitea then joined Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020 and became a mainstay for Ivan Vukomanovic team in the 2021-22 season.

ATK Mohun Bagan is currently at the fourth position in the table and behind the league toppers Hydrabad FC by five points. The Mariners will hoping that signings of Gallego and Puitea will help them close the gap with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

